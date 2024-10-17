FBI investigates suspicious letters sent to Georgia Secretary of State's Office

The FBI’s Atlanta field office confirmed on Thursday that agents responded to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office after receiving a suspicious letter. An agency spokesperson says it is part of a broader investigation into similar incidents nationwide.

The confirmation comes on the third day of early voting in the state, which has so far seen record-shattering turnout.

Last month, FBI Oklahoma City, in coordination with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, launched an investigation into a series of suspicious mailings sent to election officials in several states. Some of these letters contained an unknown substance.

"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to election officials in several states. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters. We are also working with our partners to determine how many letters were sent, the individual or individuals responsible for the letters, and the motive behind the letters," the statement from the FBI Oklahoma City read. "As this is an ongoing matter we will not be commenting further on the investigation, but the public can be assured safety is our top priority. We would also like to remind everyone to exercise care in handling mail, especially from unrecognized senders. If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately."

The FBI has not yet disclosed details about the letter received at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, nor whether it contained any substances.

FOX 5 has reached out to Sec. Brad Raffensperger's office for comment, but have not heard back.