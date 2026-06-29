FBI: 76 drones seized after flying into restricted airspace during FIFA World Cup

The Brief Federal agents have confiscated 76 drones in restricted airspace around downtown Atlanta since the FIFA World Cup began. Pilots face up to a $100,000 fine and prison time for flying unauthorized aircraft near the stadium and festival zones. The FBI has deployed specialized teams across downtown Atlanta to ground drones and protect massive World Cup crowds.



Federal agents have confiscated dozens of drones flying over restricted downtown spaces as soccer fans pack Atlanta Stadium and FIFA's Fan Festival for the World Cup. The FBI warned that unauthorized flights create severe safety hazards.

Atlanta drone enforcement

What they're saying:

The FBI has seized 76 drones since the start of the FIFA World Cup due to flights breaching restricted airspace near Atlanta Stadium and the fan festival.

Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham stated that flight bans cover a 3-mile radius during match days and a 1-mile radius during festival events.

"We've had several cases in the past that you can see where drones are used in nefarious ways, and so we have to take that threat seriously," Graham said.

Graham said most confiscated aircraft are standard size, and investigators found the overwhelming majority of pilots were inexperienced.

"We've seen some people who literally bought their drone the day prior and put it up the next day and were completely unaware of the flight restrictions that are in place," she said.

Graham said strategically placed teams are monitoring the area because officials fear an aircraft could fall onto the large crowds below.

Pilots who violate the restrictions face potential prison time, drone forfeiture and a fine of up to $100,000.

"We will obviously work with our U.S. Attorney's office to be fair and establish what is going to come forward, whether that means we continue to keep the drones, whether we impose a smaller fine," Graham said.

The backstory:

The temporary flight restrictions were established to safeguard hundreds of thousands of soccer fans visiting the downtown area.

What you can do:

The FBI recommends that drone operators check the FAA website or download a flight safety app to verify temporary restrictions before launching an aircraft.

Visitors can also look for physical warning signage that agents posted across downtown restriction zones.