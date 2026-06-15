Federal task force grounds unauthorized drones over Atlanta World Cup crowds

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The Brief Federal agents arrested a repeat deportee in Atlanta after catching him illegally flying a drone during the FIFA World Cup festivities. Authorities identified the operator as a Mexican national with a prior drug distribution conviction who was recording restricted airspace. The enforcement action highlights heightened security measures as federal task forces actively seize unauthorized aircraft to protect World Cup spectators.



A Mexican national faces federal charges after authorities caught him flying an unauthorized drone over Centennial Olympic Park during the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Federal agents took 37-year-old Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez into custody on Friday after discovering he was unlawfully present in the United States following two prior deportations.

What we know:

Federal agents standing near Centennial Olympic Park on Friday spotted Rojas-Martinez operating a drone in a temporary flight restricted zone, according to the criminal complaint. Rojas-Martinez was standing in a nearby parking area recording video of the FIFA Fan Festival when agents approached him and requested his identification.

A review of his driver's license confirmed his identity and led agents to discover his status as a repeat deportee who also holds a prior conviction for cocaine distribution, federal officials said. Rojas-Martinez was formally charged on Monday with operating a drone in a temporary flight restricted zone and illegal reentry by a removed alien.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact type of drone Rojas-Martinez was operating or what he planned to do with the recorded video footage. It remains unclear how long he had been back in the country following his second deportation or where he obtained the aircraft.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Rojas-Martinez has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf. A trial date has not been set, and the government maintains the burden of proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

By the numbers:

The FBI Atlanta Counter UAV Task Force has seized 21 drones, including the aircraft used by Rojas-Martinez, as part of ongoing airspace protection measures around World Cup events. The enforcement action is tied to Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting illegal immigration, cartels, transnational criminal organizations and violent crime.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham of FBI Atlanta noted that Ground Intercept Teams will continue monitoring restricted areas. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dash A. Cooper is prosecuting the case, which is being jointly investigated by the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.