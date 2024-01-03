Police arrest Fayetteville minor accused of threatening family with gun

A juvenile was taken into custody after reportedly threatening members of his family with a gun just after the New Year.

Police were called to the 200 block of Ridgewood Drive on Jan. 2. The juvenile left the home before they could arrive.

By 11 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriff's Office discovered him with a stolen vehicle. They said he still had the gun on him when he was arrested.

So far, he faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 in the city of Fayetteville. He faces additional charges in Clayton County.