‘You’re a lifesaver’: Fayetteville man tracks down good Samaritan seen returning expensive package

A good deed in the holiday spirit was caught on camera in Fayetteville.

Jeremy Long was wrapping up his day at work and on his way home when he saw a package lying in the middle of the road.

He decided to track down the owner and hand-deliver it himself.

"I guess a truck left their back open and this fell out, and it’s got y’all‘s address on it," Long is heard on camera telling Eugene Mooring’s son, who was playing basketball in the driveway when he pulled up.

That was a few days before Christmas, and Long didn’t think much of it.

"I realized that the address was [a] two or three-minute drive, so I decided to go ahead and deliver it to myself," Long said. "I was there."

But Mooring, the very grateful recipient of that package, felt Long's gesture was bigger than that, so he tracked him down.

"It’s surprising, because you don’t normally hear things like that," Mooring said. "So, I just wanted to share the story for everyone and show that there is still some positivity in the world."

It was a very expensive golf club he got as a gift.

Mooring went back to the security video and found the local exterminating company the man works for.

"I was able to track him down," Mooring said.

It was a small gesture that Long was not expecting to get any attention for – but one Mooring was beyond grateful for this holiday season.

FOX 5 was filming in the parking lot of Carroll Exterminating as the two met up for the first time.

Mooring hand-delivered a thank-you card and a gift to express his gratitude.

Now, Mooring has his new club, and a renewed faith in humanity.

"I believe that you treat everybody [how] you want to be treated," Long said. "I would expect something like that to happen to me as well, or to our family. Something that was lost, I would hope that it’s returned."

"It just shows there’s still good in the world," Mooring said.