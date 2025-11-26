Fayette Gaddy Christmas Light Display supporting NICU families

The Brief The Gaddy family will host their first-ever walk-through of their famous Christmas light display, limited to 50 guests. The event will raise money for the Piedmont Fayette NICU in honor of the Gaddys’ late grandchild. The traditional drive-through display remains free and continues to support Toys for Tots.



For nearly four decades, families across south metro Atlanta have made the Gaddy Christmas Light Display a cherished holiday tradition. This year, the dazzling display comes with something new — and deeply meaningful.

What they're saying:

For the first time in 38 years, Mike and Gwen Gaddy will open their Fayette County farm for a one-night-only walk-through event, giving a small group of visitors the chance to stroll among the twinkling lights and hear the couple’s story firsthand.

The Gaddys’ holiday display has delighted families for generations. What began as a simple local setup has grown into a massive drive-through attraction, drawing an estimated 30,000 cars every Christmas season.

"People who came here as children are now bringing their grandchildren," Gwen said.

Admission remains free, as it always has. Visitors are asked to stay in their cars — except for one special night this year.

On that night, the Gaddys will welcome 50 registered guests to walk through the display. The $25 registration fee serves as a donation, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the NICU Parent Club and the Piedmont Fayette Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The cause is deeply personal. In 2012, the Gaddys’ twin grandchildren, Brady and Taylor, were cared for in the Piedmont Fayette NICU. Brady passed away, and since then, Mike and Gwen have become dedicated supporters of the NICU and its families.

"This is our way of giving back to the people who helped care for our family," the Gaddys shared.

Dig deeper:

The Gaddy display also supports Toys for Tots each year, collecting around 1,500 toys for children in need. With the addition of the walk-through event, the family hopes to raise several thousand dollars for the NICU Parent Club.

The Gaddys say their light display is more than a tradition — it’s a way to spread love, hope, and community during the holiday season.

Registration for the walk-through is limited to 50 participants. Those who can’t attend are encouraged to visit the free drive-through display and bring a toy donation to help brighten Christmas for families in need.