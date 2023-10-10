Road reopens in Fayette County as firefighter battle brush fire

Firefighters in Fayette County spent Tuesday evening battling a massive brush fire off Old Senoia Road.

The road was shut down around 5 p.m., but has since reopened, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Interstate 85 near exit 61, but doesn’t appear to be causing any major slowdowns, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area or to use an alternative route.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.