Police identify man wanted in several burglaries around metro Atlanta

The Fayette County sheriff said investigators there have arrested a serial burglar who was wanted by numerous police departments throughout metro Atlanta.

Sheriff Barry Babb told FOX 5 the key to cracking the case was the moment deputies pulled over the driver of the white Kia seen in surveillance footage. Deputies said that same car had been linked to numerous burglaries, including one at the Cornerstone Cleaners at Alterations on Nov. 13.

Under surveillance, the suspect threw an object through a window, shattering it. The security camera also caught him running out with what the sheriff later said was the cash register.

Although the driver attempted to hide the license plate, investigators were still able to identify the car and its driver.

John Alonso, 53, from Jonesboro was arrested. He is currently in custody awaiting arrest warrants in several other regions in which he has been accused of robbing.

Sheriff Babb said investigators linked Alonso to commercial burglaries in Peachtree City, Hampton, Stockbridge, Hiram and Carroll County.