High-speed chase in Fayette County latest in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts, deputies say

The thefts of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles have moved out of the heart of Atlanta and into the suburbs.

FOX 5 has reported on the recent crime wave, which has gotten so bad that there have been threats of a lawsuit against the automakers.

The crime wave started with a TikTok video craze on how to steal specific models of Kia and Hyundai cars.

Deputy Chief Anthony Rhodes of Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says there is even what’s called the "Kia Club" made of criminals who specialize in car thefts.

Recently, Fayette County deputies were alerted to a stolen Kia, another stolen Kia, they said.

With school buses already on the road that morning, the stolen Kia hit speeds of over 100 mph and traveled through some high-traffic areas of the county.

Deputies said keep in mind, they would later learn that an inexperienced juvenile was behind the wheel.

Deputies tried performing the pit maneuver several times, but were unsuccessful.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ A high-speed through Fayette County is just the latest in the trendy Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts which have been sweeping the nation. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

On State Road 85 north of Fayetteville, near the Fun Spot America Theme Park, the driver lost control while weaving in and out of traffic. Deputies pinned the car in, preventing the stolen car from leaving the scene.

Reportedly, as many as 8 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles from 2011 to 2022 are susceptible to being stolen because of the lack of what is called engine immobilizer, which would keep the car from cranking when the key is not nearby.

Police say an aftermarket steering wheel lock is the safest and cheapest way to protect your car.