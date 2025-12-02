Fayette County high-speed chase ends with arrest of wanted man

The Brief Deputies say a simple traffic stop led to a high-speed chase through rural and busy areas. Rashad Spann allegedly fled with more than three pounds of marijuana before being caught. Spann faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing and aggravated assault.



A routine traffic stop turned into a dangerous high-speed chase after deputies say 24-year-old Rashad Spann refused to comply and sped away, leading them across rural roads and into a busy area before the pursuit came to an abrupt end.

Traffic stop escalates

The backstory:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially pulled Spann over for a traffic violation. Instead of staying at the scene, Spann accelerated and fled.

Deputies chased him onto rural gravel roads before the pursuit returned to paved streets. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies decided to end the chase once it headed toward a crowded shopping district.

PIT maneuver and crash

What we know:

Deputies executed a PIT maneuver to stop Spann’s vehicle. Moments later, another vehicle crashed into Spann’s car.

Body camera footage shows Spann jumping out and running while allegedly carrying more than three pounds of marijuana. A rookie deputy pursued and took him into custody.

Sheriff Babb said Spann was already wanted on earlier charges, adding urgency to the pursuit.

Charges filed

What we know:

For the Fayette County chase alone, Spann is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, hit-and-run, and multiple drug offenses.

Sheriff commends rookie deputy

What they're saying:

Sheriff Babb praised the deputy who made the arrest, noting the professionalism and determination shown during the pursuit.