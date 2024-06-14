Father's Day dog adoption fee waiver amid shelter overcrowding

Fees for dog adoptions in Atlanta are waived for Father’s Day weekend as animal shelters exceed capacity.

LifeLine Animal Project will hold the emergency adoption event at its former Fulton shelter location at 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta from noon until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

This is in response to a spike in shelter intake during a four-month painting project at the current Fulton County Animal Services facility on Fulton-Industrial Blvd, which has necessitated the temporary relocation of more than 60 dogs to the old shelter.

Currently, there are more than 360 dogs in the new Fulton County shelter. Volunteers tell FOX 5 they want to take that population down to 325. Similarly, DeKalb County is at 518, but needs to be brought down to 477. In addition, the more than 50 dogs at the old Fulton County facility all need new forever homes.

"It’s imperative that we find homes for these animals. We simply cannot do this lifesaving work without the help of our community," said FCAS Director Audrey Shoemaker. "Even if you can help just one animal by opening your home temporarily, it makes a huge difference."

LifeLine’s "Free Dog Friday" promotion also returns for the second year in a row. Every Friday through August 30, dogs can be adopted from any LifeLine Animal Project shelter free of charge. All adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccines, and a microchip, services that typically cost more than $300.

For more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org.