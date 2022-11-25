Father and daughter dead in murder-suicide on Thanksgiving, police say

Clayton County police say a Hampton man shot and killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself Thanksgiving night.

Family members of 38-year-old Lionel Edwards didn't want to be identified, but said they are having a hard time believing how Clayton County police say the husband and father died.

Clayton County investigators say this started with a domestic situation at the family's Hampton home.

Family members say Edwards, who is married, got word that Henry County Police were on the way to his home with a warrant, accusing him of something the family claims he did not do.

The relative says Edwards chose to leave with his two children Thanksgiving night, an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year old girl.

"When it went from zero to 100 so fast, by him not being a criminal, he didn't know what to do but to get his two kids out of the house and leave," the unidentified relative explained.

Clayton County police reportedly made contact with Edwards on the phone and according to his family, wanted him to release the kids.

"A negotiator came into play that called him to release the kids. He tried to let both of them out of the car. The oldest in the car refused to get out because of the conversation she was hearing with him on the phone. She feared what was going on."

Clayton police say Edwards led them to a Riverdale culdesac on South Bay Court, but instead of surrendering he shot his daughter, then himself.

Residents in the area say that is also what they saw, but Edwards’ family doesn't believe the police version.

"It wasn't no self-inflicted wound. He didn't do it to her and she didn't do it to him," a family member told FOX 5. "No criminal record, owner of two businesses. All he did was take care of his kids."

An investigation into the suspected kidnapping and deaths is ongoing.

