Father cited after thief steals running SUV with child inside at Buckhead shopping center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police say an SUV stolen from the The Peach shopping center on Sept. 24, 2021 has a young child inside. The SUV has since been recovered and the child was unharmed. article

Police say an SUV stolen from the The Peach shopping center on Sept. 24, 2021 has a young child inside. The SUV has since been recovered and the child was unharmed. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Police said a bystander helped to stop an SUV that was being stolen with a young child inside at a Buckhead shopping center Friday.

Officers were dispatched to The Peach shopping center located in the 2900 block of Peachtree Road NW around 1:40 p.m. Atlanta police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the stolen SUV a block south with the child inside and unharmed.

Investigators said a bystander went after the vehicle, possibly help to stop the suspect. Police said the suspect parked the car and run from the scene.

Atlanta police give update on car thefts in the city

The Atlanta Police Department, during a press conference on Sept. 23, 2021, said the number one reason cars get stolen is because the keys are left in the car and the cars are left running. This video was provided by the APD.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the child’s father was cited for reckless conduct after it was discovered he left the keys in the car and the car running.

Atlanta police, during a press conference on Thursday, discussed the exact issue.

