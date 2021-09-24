Father cited after thief steals running SUV with child inside at Buckhead shopping center

article

Police said a bystander helped to stop an SUV that was being stolen with a young child inside at a Buckhead shopping center Friday.

Officers were dispatched to The Peach shopping center located in the 2900 block of Peachtree Road NW around 1:40 p.m. Atlanta police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the stolen SUV a block south with the child inside and unharmed.

Investigators said a bystander went after the vehicle, possibly help to stop the suspect. Police said the suspect parked the car and run from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the child’s father was cited for reckless conduct after it was discovered he left the keys in the car and the car running.

Atlanta police, during a press conference on Thursday, discussed the exact issue.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS