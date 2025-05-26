Fatal metro Atlanta crash kills Stillman student, 2 alumni with Georgia ties

article

The Brief A current Stillman College student and two alumni were killed in a car accident in the Atlanta metro area over the weekend. Sieas Elliott, Destiny Gardner, and Varick Lawrence were remembered for their leadership, athleticism, and dedication to the Stillman community. College officials expressed deep sorrow and shared heartfelt tributes, honoring the lasting impact the three had on campus and beyond.



Stillman College, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is mourning the loss of three members of its community after a fatal car crash in metro Atlanta claimed the lives of current student Sieas Elliott and alumni Destiny Gardner and Varick Lawrence this past weekend.

In a statement released over the weekend, Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda W. Page called the incident "a terrible tragedy for everyone in our Stillman family."

"The spirit of each of these proud Stillmanites will live on with all who were greeted by their warm smiles and welcoming personality," Dr. Page said. "The entire Stillman College community mourns this heartbreaking loss. We extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends, classmates, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

What we know:

Sieas Elliott, a native of Stockbridge, had just wrapped up his collegiate baseball career earlier this month, according to Stillman. He planned to return to Stillman for the 2025–2026 academic year to complete his degree and serve as a student assistant baseball coach. Elliott was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and was known for his leadership and dedication both on and off the field.

Destiny Gardner, originally from Montgomery, Alabama, served as the 74th Miss Stillman during the 2021–2022 academic year and was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. A 2022 graduate with a degree in criminal justice, Gardner was active in student leadership as a regional representative for the UNCF National Pre-Alumni Council. She had been working as a juvenile officer at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center in Georgia. She and Lawrence shared a young son, Stillman said in its release.

Varick Lawrence, a native of Lithonia, played baseball for Stillman from 2021 to 2023 and earned his degree in 2023. He remained involved in the sport as a youth baseball coach in the Atlanta area. Lawrence, also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, was deeply respected for his mentorship and community involvement.

What they're saying:

Stillman’s Director of Athletics and former head baseball coach Terrance Whittle expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life of two former student-athletes, Sieas Elliott and Varick Lawrence, and Miss Destiny Gardner," Whittle said. "Personally, my heart will forever mourn with the families as well as celebrate the lives of Varick and Sieas. I had the honor of having them as two of my hundreds of sons I have coached. I will never forget the spirit and connectedness of heart and brotherhood they brought to my life and all those that walked with us. We ask for prayers at this time for their families."

Jean Wilson, Director of Alumni Affairs, remembered Gardner and Lawrence for their enduring commitment to leadership and service.

"Varick and Destiny embodied the spirit of Stillman College—determined, compassionate, and always striving for excellence," Wilson said. "As alumni, they continued to uplift others and set examples of leadership in their communities. Their loss is deeply felt among the alumni family."

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to confirm the exact location, date and time of the crash. At this time, it is believed to have taken place in Clayton County. We have reached out to the appropriate agencies for additional information.