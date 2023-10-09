Fatal head-on collision just after midnight on I-75 in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after midnight on Interstate 75 northbound at Rocky Creek Road.

The Macon-Bibb E-911 Center received a call in reference to a vehicle that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Hardeman Avenue. Moments later another call was received reporting that a Toyota Prius heading southbound into oncoming traffic had collided head on with a Silverado pickup truck going northbound.

The Silverado pickup was then sideswiped by an 18-wheeler truck. The male driver of the Toyota Prius was pronounced deceased on scene by Coroner Ronnie Miley. His name will be released once the next of kin has been notified. The male driver of the Silverado was transported to the Navicent Health Hospital and is listed as stable at this time. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.