Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts down Covington Highway

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has shut down all lanes of Covington Highway Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Covington Highway near Interstate 285.

According to officials, the pedestrian died in the collision. Their identity has not been released.

Investigators have not released information about what led up to the crash.

The crash shut down all lanes of the DeKalb County highway between S Indian Creek Drive and I-285. Drivers should avoid the area and use alternative routes.

