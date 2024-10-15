Fatal crash closes all lanes near South Cobb Drive, South Cobb Industrial

A fatal crash closed all lanes on South Cobb Drive near South Cobb Industrial Boulevard early Tuesday morning, causing significant disruptions for commuters in the area.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the crash. Several vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged and remained on the side of the four-lane road at 5 a.m.

Police from the Smyrna Police Department, along firefighters, responded to the crash.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were killed or injured in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid South Cobb Drive near South Cobb Industrial Boulevard as officials continue their work. This closure may affect those commuting through the area this morning.

This is a developing story, and police are expected to provide more information as the investigation continues.