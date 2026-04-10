Fatal crash blocking I-75N in south Atlanta Friday morning

The Brief A deadly crash on I-75 northbound near Grant Parkway shut down all lanes around 3:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 239, with delays extending back to Forest Parkway. Separate police activity on I-75 southbound near Mount Zion Boulevard is blocking a lane but causing minimal delays.



A deadly crash investigation has shut down lanes along Interstate 75 in south Atlanta early Friday morning, causing significant traffic disruptions for commuters.

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Grant Parkway. Officials have confirmed the incident involved a fatality, though no additional details about the victim or what led to the crash have been released.

All northbound lanes remain closed as crews continue their investigation. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 239 (Grant Parkway), with backups stretching as far as Forest Parkway. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes, including Old Dixie Highway, to avoid delays.

In a separate incident, police activity along I-75 southbound near Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow is also impacting traffic, with at least one left lane blocked. Authorities say delays there are minimal, but drivers should remain cautious in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.