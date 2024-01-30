Fans invited to invest in 'Stranger Things' vacation rental in Fayetteville

Fans of "Stranger Things" could soon own a piece of TV history for as little as $100.

The iconic Byers family home from the popular Netflix show will soon be available on Arrived, a real estate investing platform that allows anyone to buy shares in single-family and vacation rental homes.

The home, which is located in Fayetteville, was used for external shots. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was put up for sale in September 2022.

The funds needed to renovate, decorate and manage the vacation rental will be raised by selling shares of the property to fans.

The owners plan to create a vacation rental that will double as a fully-immersive fan experience. Fans will be asked for their input throughout the renovation process.

Shareowners will earn rental income generated by the property on a quarterly basis.

Given the recognition of this home, Arrived has opened a waitlist for the property where fans can sign up to be the first to know when shares go on sale. You can view more details about the project and sign up for the waitlist here.

"Stranger Things" has filmed at multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia, including Fayetteville, Douglasville, Jackson, Stockbridge, Lithia Springs, Duluth, East Point and Atlanta itself.