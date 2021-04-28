Family wants first responders criminally charged after man dies following medical crisis

In August of 2019, Jamon West's mother called 911 to report her son had suffered an epileptic seizure at their Lithonia residence. Yvonne West believes the actions of responding EMTs, firefighters, and DeKalb County police officers led to her son's untimely death days later.

"He just was a good boy. I couldn't ask for a better son. He was my only son, my only child," said West.

Their attorney told FOX 5 that West was still in the grips of the seizure and was thrashing about, when fire and rescue personnel reportedly threw him to the ground, placed their weight on top of him, and continued to hold him down even after EMTs placed hospital restraints on his legs and feet. Officers then placed him in handcuffs.

It was at that point, according to the family attorney, West lost consciousness, stopped breathing, and had to be placed on a ventilator. He never regained consciousness. Attorney Muwali Davis said West died nine days later of delayed complications of cardiorespiratory arrest and physical restraint. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide. West's mother and other family members met with the DeKalb County District Attorney Wednesday and learned none of the officers or firefighters involved will be criminally charged.

"The work that we will do by the firm will continue", said family attorney Muwali Davis. "This is but one step in the fight for justice for him, and that fight is not over. There is work to be done. This family will continue to lift up his name and call for justice."

Also Wednesday, for the first time the family reviewed 911 tapes and bodycam footage of the last moments of Mr. West's life. They said the experience was difficult.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.