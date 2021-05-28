Family wants answers after Rockdale County cyclist shot, killed

The family of a man killed while riding his bike to work says they want answers.

Investigators with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Kelvin Battle, 34, was shot and whoever’s responsible is still on the run.

"It was senseless. I would say just think before you do anything because you don’t know who you've taken away," a family member said.

Family members of Kelvin Battle don’t want their names used for this story as whoever killed their loved one is still on the run.

"They got the call at four Monday morning and said it was a man down in the street that road bicycle and had been shot," a family member said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they found the 34-year-old near the intersection of Salem Road and Golfview Drive.

Battle was taken to the hospital where he later died days later.

"A lot of people would see Kelvin ride his bike back and forth to work. He does the same routine every day which is to get up, go to work and go home," a family member said.

Investigators are desperately working to learn who is responsible while family members are working to learn "why" someone would shoot him several times from behind.

"To me, I think that if it wasn’t a road rage shooting then it was a case of mistaken identity," a family member said.

If you know anything about the shooting come forward to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

