Family seeks answers in Rockdale deputy shooting case

The Brief Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Jason Marshall-Haynes are holding a news conference Wednesday to demand accountability in the shooting of the 19-year-old by Rockdale County deputies. The family says Marshall-Haynes was unarmed, naked and experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot. Authorities say Marshall-Haynes advanced toward deputies and continued resisting after pepper spray and Tasers were used.



Attorney Ben Crump and the family of a 19-year-old man shot by Rockdale County deputies are expected to call for justice and accountability during a news conference Wednesday in South Fulton.

ORIGINAL STORY: Naked man shot by Rockdale deputy after indecent exposure call

What we know:

The news conference centers on the shooting of Jason Marshall-Haynes, who was wounded during an encounter with deputies in a Conyers neighborhood. Crump, along with attorneys Eric Hertz and Liza A. Park, will join Marshall-Haynes' family at Siloam Church International to discuss the case and demand answers from law enforcement.

According to the family and attorneys representing them, Marshall-Haynes was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot. They contend a neighbor's video shows the teen was naked, unarmed and posed no physical threat to deputies at the time he was shot.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred after Rockdale County deputies responded to an indecent exposure call near Peeks Chapel Elementary School. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Marshall-Haynes had left the school area and was walking through the neighborhood naked when deputies located him.

According to investigators, Marshall-Haynes turned and moved toward deputies when they attempted to make contact. Authorities said a deputy deployed pepper spray and a Taser, but Marshall-Haynes did not comply with commands. Investigators said a deputy then fired his weapon. A second deputy later used a Taser as Marshall-Haynes continued to resist.

Marshall-Haynes was transported to a hospital.

A resident who witnessed part of the confrontation told FOX 5 that deputies attempted several less-lethal options before the shooting.

"The individual then turned around and started chasing the officer. The officer retreated, gave him several commands to stop and get on the ground. He deployed his Taser," the witness said. "The individual didn't have no effect on the individual. The individual kept on coming towards him."

The witness added, "He did everything possible not to use his firearm."

Authorities have not released information about why Marshall-Haynes was walking nude or whether he was experiencing a medical or mental health emergency at the time of the encounter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry, which is standard procedure in Georgia whenever a law enforcement officer discharges a weapon during an incident.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Siloam Church International on Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton.