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1 injured after being shot by deputy in Conyers area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  April 13, 2026 12:53pm EDT
Conyers
FOX 5 Atlanta
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rockdale County

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rockdale County

We are tracking breaking developments out of Rockdale County where a heavy police presence is currently centered on a residential neighborhood. Authorities have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred late this morning, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has officially taken the lead on the probe.

The Brief

    • Shooting involving under investigation in the Conyers area.
    • Incident happened on Lindas Circle SE near McCalla and Old Salem roads.
    • Few details have been given about what led up to the shooting. 

CONYERS, Ga. - A shooting involving the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is currently under investigation in the Conyers area in Rockdale County.

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What we know:

The shooting took place in the 3200 block of Lindas Circle SE, which is near McCalla Road SE and Old Salem Road SE.

During a very brief conference, a spokesperson confirmed that an individual had been shot by a deputy and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The condition of that individual is currently unknown. 

No officers were injured during the encounter. 

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Provides Update on OIS

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Provides Update on OIS

We are continuing to follow breaking news out of Rockdale County, where the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the probe into an officer-involved shooting. The scene remains very active in the 3200 block of Linda's Circle, a residential neighborhood where investigators have cordoned off a large area. Christine Nesbitt is speaking.

What we don't know:

No other information has been given at this time about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is common during a shooting involving an officer. 

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

ConyersCrime and Public SafetyNewsRockdale County