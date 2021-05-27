Family searching for woman last seen in Stockbridge in March

A family is desperately searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen or heard from for more than two months.

Ember Stubbs was last seen at the Deer Creek mobile home park in Stockbridge.

Stubbs lived with McGalliard up until February but then left to stay with her friends at Deer Creek Mobile home park in Stockbridge.

Her grandmother, Brenda McGalliard told FOX 5 she last spoke with her granddaughter on March 19. At the time, Stubbs told McGalliard she was heading to Locust Grove.

"I called and it went straight to voicemail and then the phone was dead. I went over to Deer Creek and started asking people if they've seen her, and they hadn't. Then, I went to Clayton County police to file a report because this was totally not like her at all to not contact me in some way," McGalliard said.

McGalliard has been glued to her phone, hopeful she'll get a call or a text from her granddaughter.

"There's nothing on social media, her friends have not heard from her. It's hard," she said.

While she's hopeful, McGalliard said she can't keep herself from thinking the worst anytime there is a discovery, like the one last Sunday.

"What I was told was devastating. The condition of the body. Just that a body was found in the area where Ember was last seen was just heart-wrenching," she said.

Clayton County police said those remains have been sent to the GBI for an autopsy. The decomposed remains were found in a wooded area.

The unknown has been agonizing, but she McGalliard said she'll keep her faith that Ember is out there alive.

"Ember we love you. We want you home. I just pray that the situation that you are in, you are able to get to the phone and call us, because we will be there in a heartbeat to get you," she said.

Stubbs is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes, a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder, and a large lion tattoo above her left knee.

Please call Clayton County Police if you have any information.

