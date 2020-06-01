Family searching for Georgia woman missing for over a week

article

The family of a Powder Springs woman is desperately searching for her after she went missing over a week ago.

Cobb County Police confirmed with FOX 5 that there is a missing persons case for 28-year-old Shnequa Denise Mixon.

A family friend told FOX 5 that Mixon left her family's home around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, saying that she was going out to do some poetry. She never came back home.

The friend said that Mixon did not take her charger, laptop, or any additional clothes with her.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Mixon is described as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 115 pounds. She has red braids in her hair.

She was last seen wearing a black marine hoodie and sweat pants. She was driving a silver 2004 Honda Accord with the tag TTM1896.

Advertisement

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Cobb County Police Department.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.