Family says 18-year-old killed in Atlanta had engineering dreams, didn’t deserve to die

Pictures of 18-year-old Raquavious Ferguson are all his family have left after he was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

"That was my baby and they took him from me and I don't know why," said his mom Lashala Ferguson. "I don’t even understand anything. I need answers, that's all I'm asking for."

Investigators say a large fight led to gunfire in front of an apartment complex near the intersection of Sells Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Morehouse College.

So far, Atlanta Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting that claimed Ferguson's life.

"I had a great kid, He had a future," Lashala said. "He’s not what people portray him to be, whatever they want to think. He's not that."

"Raq had dreams of being an engineer, that's the school he could have ended up attending," said his Aunt Sanchetta Ferguson. "He wanted to go to trade school. He had dreams, it was just the beginning for him."

A 14-year-old was also wounded in the shooting. Medics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they have surveillance video and it appears to show everyone, including the 14-year-old, armed.

Ferguson’s family says he was an innocent bystander.

"He was not even involved in it, that's what I'm being told," Sanchetta said. "He was just there, it was just a whole bunch of kids in the area."

Raquavious’ family says his younger brother has taken this loss hard. His mom said he always told her 'I love you’ which is something she will miss. She says he was a high school football player. Her focus now is making sure they get justice.

"My baby didn’t deserve that," Lashala said. "He didn’t deserve that at all."

"Calling for everybody to stand together because this is a young black man who had a promising future that was just stripped away from him for no reason," Sanchetta said.

A vigil has been set for 6 p.m. Thursday night on Neal Street. The family has also created a GoFundMe page for people who would like to help with expenses.