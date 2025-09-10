Family remembers man who died after truck plunged into creek off I-85

The Brief Authorities say 48-year-old Clark Stallings suffered a massive heart attack behind the wheel, causing him to crash into Flat Creek. Stallings’ mother says she is grateful for the efforts of those good Samaritans. She says her son leaves behind two daughters and a bunch of friends.



The family of a man who died last week after his truck veered off Interstate 85 into a creek in Troup County is speaking out, remembering him and thanking the strangers who tried to save his life.

The backstory:

Authorities say 48-year-old Clark Stallings suffered a massive heart attack behind the wheel before his truck left the southbound lanes near Hogansville and crashed into Flat Creek.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, at least four people stopped to help Stallings, including an off-duty firefighter and a soldier. Two of them even got into the water to try to rescue him.

What they're saying:

Stallings’ mother, Deborah Schultz, says while she is mourning the sudden loss of her son, she is grateful for the efforts of those good Samaritans.

Schultz says her son died just days before his 49th birthday. She is hopeful she will be able to connect with those who tried to save her son’s life.

Schultz says she is grateful to those who stepped up.

"They are heroes, they are true heroes," Schultz said. "They did something they didn't really have to do, they could have just gone on there and just ignored it, and they were brave enough to make the move."

One of the men who tried to save Stallings says rescuers did everything they could to save his life once they got him out and Schultz says she knows that.

She says she actually passed by the scene before she got the call. She says she was told her son had a massive heart attack and likely didn’t feel anything. She says he was about to get stents put in, and the family is heartbroken.

"He was the most loving person from the time he was a little bitty boy," she said.

Schultz says her son leaves behind two daughters and a bunch of friends. She says hearing that strangers jumped into action to try and save her son restores her faith in humanity.

"It makes me feel like there is hope," she said.