Soldier, firefighter try to save driver in deadly I-85 crash in Troup County
FOX 5 Atlanta photo
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed Thursday after his pickup truck veered off Interstate 85 just south of Hogansville in Troup County and crashed into Flat Creek, shutting down the highway in both directions for several hours.
What we know:
Authorities said an Army soldier and an off-duty firefighter rushed to the scene and attempted to pull the driver from the truck. The two began lifesaving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash prompted a full closure of I-85 while crews worked to clear the wreckage. All lanes reopened around 1:45 p.m.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the driver’s identity or said what may have caused the truck to leave the highway.
Watch later today on FOX LOCAL and FOX 5 Atlanta for a full report on this incident.