Firefighter dives into water to try save driver from submerged truck

The Brief A good Samaritan who jumped in to help save a man who crashed into a creek last Thursday in Troup County wants the man's family to know they did everything they could to save him. The Troup County Coroner's Office identifies him as 48-year-old Cleveland Clarke Stallings of Hamilton. It's unclear what caused the truck to veer off the I-85 and crash into Flat Creek. GSP is now handling the investigation.



The Troup County Sheriff's Office says a truck was traveling south on Interstate 75 on Thursday when it veered off the road and crashed into Flat Creek.

That's when Logan Wulf and at least four others jumped into action. Unfortunately, that man, identified as 48-year-old Cleveland Clarke Stallings, didn't survive.

What they're saying:

"It's a sad moment, but it was kind of a cool moment just to see how people can work like that together," Logan Wulf said.

Logan Wulf was driving on I-85 Thursday when he saw a cloud of smoke in the median. He pulled over and saw the truck submerged in the creek below.

That's when Wulf and at least four others jumped into action.

Wulf said he and an off-duty firefighter got into the water to get to the truck, break the window, and get the man inside out.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

"We're screaming out, yelling you know, ‘Hello, hey! Is anybody there?’ We're not getting anything," he said.

"Finally, we realize emergency units can't get here quick enough. We have to go," he added.

He said once they got the man, several people, including a soldier who also stopped to help get him onto dry land to start CPR.

"Seeing his face and all that it was very tough, and it was very surreal," Wulf said.

Wulf said he wants Stallings' family to know they did everything they could to save him.

"That they know that we really did everything we could until the very last second," he explained.

What we don't know:

GSP has not said exactly what caused the truck to veer off of the road.