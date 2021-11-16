Metro Atlanta family-owned restaurant group offers Thanksgiving to-go

Ask for a list of favorite restaurants in metro Atlanta, and at least one owned and operated by the Castellucci Hospitality Group will likely make the cut. Cooks & Soldiers, Bar Mercado & Recess, Double Zero, Sugo, and The Iberian Pig are all mainstays of the local food scene, and this Thanksgiving, the family behind those restaurants is making sure other families who choose to stay at home can still enjoy gourmet-quality food.

This year, the Castellucci Hospitality Group has created one Thanksgiving to-go menu that covers all of its establishments, meaning people can order online by Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., pick the meals up at Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, Sugo, or The Iberian Pig on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and then take them home to prepare and serve.

Options include the "One Click" Thanksgiving Dinner Package, which includes an 18-20 pound whole turkey (uncooked) and an entire meal to surround it, or ordering items individually. The meals can also be paired with wines from local online wine retailer Starbright, which has created a curated list specifically to accompany the menu.

Castellucci Hospitality Group was founded back in 2003 by Federico Castellucci II with the opening of Sugo. Today, Castellucci's son Federico III serves as president and CEO, daughter Stephanie as VP, and younger John as executive chef at Cooks & Soldiers.

And speaking of Cooks & Soldiers, that's where we spent the morning, getting a first taste (literally!) of the Thanksgiving to-go menu. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

