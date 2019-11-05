Family of teen killed in her bed prays for shooter to come forward

One month after her death, 18-year-old Jessica Daniels's family is still in pieces over her murder. Her killer is still on the run, and the family is praying they will get closure before what would have been the teen's 19th birthday later this month.

"I miss my baby," said Daniels' grandmother Lynette McClain. "I miss my granddaughter. She was so sweet and so beautiful, and I just need some closure. It's been hard, very very hard."

Daniels was killed by a stray bullet as she slept in her home on Riverridge Drive on October fourth. Those final moments are something her mother says she cannot forget:

"I woke up at 5:30 a.m., and I woke up to gunfire outside," said Daniels' mother Sanmarian McClain. "I'm trying to get all my kids on the floor, and as I tried to wake up Jessica, I said 'Baby there's somebody out there shooting,' and my baby's last three words...she sat up, and she said, 'I've been shot,' and that was it."

With what would have been Jessica's 19th birthday just days away, her family is desperate for answers for their girl--nicknamed "Juckie" since she was little.



"We have to stick together, stay together, pray together and hope that it will come together for the sake of Juckie," said McClain.



Jessica's mother says she can't live through the pain of not knowing, begging the shooter to come forward.

"Have a heart," said McClain. "I can't sleep, and I know you can't sleep. Turn yourself in, please turn yourself in, or tell. Who're you saving? My baby dead."

There's now a $10,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for any info leading to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

The family also has a GoFundMe set up.