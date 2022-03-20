Family of murdered RaceTrac clerk release balloons on anniversary of his death

Community members and family gathered to remember a man murdered one year ago while working a night shift at a Georgia gas station.

The memorial for 23-year-old Elijah Wood came just days after an arrested in the man's murder. Wood's family is still in mourning, but found some comfort in the arrest of a suspect.

"We decided to release balloons on the anniversary of Elijah's murder," Wood's brother-in-law Tripp Lemmonds said. "Also, a little bit in celebration of the capture and the arrest of the killer."

Ahkil Crumpton, a former UGA student and football player, is charged with Elijah Wood's murder. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced Crumpton's arrest in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on March 19, 2021. A masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m., investigators said.

Crumpton faces weapons charges in Pennsylvania, but sources believe those charges could be upgraded. It was not clear when he would be extradited back to Georgia.

Who is Ahkil Crumpton?

A Philadelphia native, Crumpton attended Los Angeles Valley Community College before to transferring to UGA.

In Athens, Crumpton was a wide receiver for the University of Georgia from 2017 to 2019. He played in 24 total games in his career, according to UGA Athletics.

He caught at touchdown pass in Georgia's win over Georgia Tech in 2017. He was a member of the squad that made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, blocking on the game-winning touchdown during the Rose Bowl.

According to investigators, Crumpton was a student at UGA until 2021, the year that Wood was killed.

Who was Elijah Wood?

Wood was beloved by many and was apparently known well by the sheriff's office investigating his murder.

Months after the shooting, a memorial stood in front of the RaceTrac where Wood worked and died.

Wood's father, Todd Wood, told Hale in a video posted on the sheriff's office YouTube channel before the arrest that said he spent months mourning his son's death but the grief will never go away.

"I prefer to view this as, God's got it in his hands, he's always got it in his hands," Todd Wood said. "I completely trust the law enforcement behind this."

Wood's brother-in-law, Tripp Lemmonds said he wished the killer would turn themselves in.

"It still hurts as much today as it did the morning of the murder," Lemmonds explained before the arrest of a suspect.

Lemmonds said volunteers distributed thousands of flyers have as far as North Carolina and Alabama.

"Once sentenced, then we'll have some relief of it and then there can be some forgiveness because we are a godly family," Lemmonds said.

