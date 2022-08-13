Family of Clayton County murder victim holds vigil in his honor, share message to alleged killer

A Clayton County family continues to demand answers nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was killed at a house party that ended in gunfire.

About 75 friends and family came together on Saturday night to pay tribute to 24-year-old Quintavious Jones after his murder last weekend.

"To have all these people out here to show support and love, grief, it helps," said Kai Valdez, Jones’ aunt.

Loved ones of Jones joined together Saturday night at Panhandle Park in Clayton County for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

"We're out here to support him out here to make sure everybody knows his name will continue on with us," Valdez said.

Police say Jones was killed at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3 a.m. last Sunday morning.

Clayton County police say two people were shot and one was killed.

Jones’ mom, Tomika Jones, is dealing with a lot of heartache.

"It's hard, I just miss my son and I wish I just would wake up out of this dream," she said. "I'm hoping it's just all a dream."

Police have not released a lot of details about the shooting, but the family says it happened at a house party.

They say Jones' was trying to break up a fight involving his sisters when he was shot in the back. A second person was also shot but survived.

"I've been trying to hold my tears, been trying to hold it in now, the night i heard you died, some part of me left with you," said Kamanin Beachem, Jones’ friend.

The family says Jones left behind a three-year-old who he loved dearly.

While this vigil was meant to honor Jones', for Tomika, it also aimed to remind people the killer is still on the run.

"I can't sleep, it hurt," she said. "So, whoever you are, I'm asking you to turn yourself in."

Investigators say they do not have a suspect.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Clayton County Police or Crime Stoppers.

Jones is set to be laid to rest next weekend.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. You can help by clicking here.