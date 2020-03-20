Family of 93-year-old veteran shot, killed during robbery attempt speaks out

A DeKalb county family is horrified by masked gunmen who shot and killed the patriarch of their family.

The daughter of 93-year-old Frank Collins said her father heard the gunmen roughing her, her friend, and her 12-year-old nephew up and he wanted to help. He grabbed his walker and headed to her room where three masked men were demanding money after storming the house on River Road about 9:30 Thursday night.

"He came with his walker and he was walking to my room to see what was going on and when they saw him walking they snatched him and dragged him in my room and when they shot him, I felt the air and the smoke and fire and I didn't know my dad was shot, the 28-year-old said with tears in her eyes.

Collins's daughter said she was the one who unlocked the door when her best friend returned from the store. She now believes the gunmen were hiding around the house.

"She went back to the store, when she came back, I guess they were in the woods. My 12-year-old nephew two days before kept telling me he heard something in the woods. So, they had been watching us," the woman concluded.

DeKalb County police said the attempted robbery does not appear to be random. Collins' daughter told FOX 5's Aungelique the masked me who kept demanding money seemed to have been in the sprawling house before. She now wants justice for her father.

"He did not deserve to die like that. He was an Army veteran. He was supposed to die of old age," she complained.

Police said anyone who has any information to give them a call.