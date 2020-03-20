Police: Elderly man killed in DeKalb County home invasion

Police are investigating after an elderly man was shot and killed in a home invasion in DeKalb County.

According to police, three masked gunmen burst into a home on Ellenwood River Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and demanded money.

Investigators said someone started shooting, and a man in his 90s who lives in the home was shot. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Man killed lived in house

The gunmen all fled, according to DeKalb County police. Other than saying they were young, officers on the scene could not give us a good description. They also did not say if the gunmen fled on foot or in a car.

The investigation is ongoing.