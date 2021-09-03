Family of 22-year-old father shot and killed in Clayton County seeks help in search for killer

A family in Clayton County is pleading for the public’s help in finding who killed a 22-year-old Johnathan McWilliams, a father of two young children.

His mother found his body in his bedroom when she came home from work on Tuesday.

"I don’t know what to do without my son," said Paulette Smith

Smith collapsed in shock outside of the home in the Laurel Pointe apartment complex on Morrow Rd. after making the gruesome discovery.

"He always is here when I get home from work," she said. "I just walked in the door like I always do, but my back door was open."

Smith said her son always kept to himself and didn’t have any enemies, so the family has no clue who could have done this.

"He was a good guy, he was quiet," Smith said. "He was real humble. He was polite, respectful.

McWilliams leaves behind a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.

"He wasn’t supposed to leave us," said Maurajah Stewart, his girlfriend. "We just want everybody to speak up, we need to know if somebody knows something."

The family is offering a $2,000 reward.

On Friday, Clayton County Police said they did not have any new leads or information, but the investigation is still ongoing.

They’re asking the public to head to crimestoppersatlanta.org if you can help them, adding that you can remain anonymous.

Witnesses or others with information can also contact Clayton County PD Detective M. Alston at 770-603-5266.

