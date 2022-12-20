Still no answers months after fatal Southpark Boulevard hit-and-run

Valerie Grier says she's stuck in July. That was the month her beloved daughter was killed in a hit-and-run after walking out of a job interview on South Park Boulevard.

19-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLED IN CLAYTON COUNTY HIT-AND-RUN

Now, for the first time since her daughter's fatal hit-and-run, she says she has words for the killer: "Turn yourself in."

The message from Winter's mother is clear: she wants her daughter's killer off the road. The girl died after leaving a Popeyes restaurant nearly six months ago. She was there interviewing for a summer job. Ever since, her mother says time has stood still.

"I have no way to fight back. I just know my baby was found in the middle of the road," she said.

Clayton County police say the pedestrian-vehicle crash happened in broad daylight. Winter was supposed to be making the quick walk to the location her boyfriend worked at. She was supposed to tell him about the interview, but never made it.

The boyfriend said he knew something was not right when Winter stopped answering her phone.

When asked if Valerie thought the driver even knew they hit her, she said this: "I do. She was hit hard enough for her shoes to come off."

In the months since Winter's death, the entire Grier household, including three siblings, have been trying to make sense of her random death. They say someone has to know something.

So far, no arrests have been made.