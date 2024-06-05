Family of Henry County man pleading for help after devastating motorcycle crash in Florida

The family of a Henry County man is pleading for the community’s help after a devastating motorcycle crash in Florida.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Brannan suffered a traumatic brain injury, and now his family is trying to figure out how to get him home.

"It’s torture," said Amy Farrell, Brannan's wife. "I miss hearing his voice."

They’re hoping for a full recovery – a month after a horrible motorcycle accident in Panama City, Florida.

"He’s had what’s called a traumatic brain injury. Right now, he’s considered minimally conscious right now."

Farrell said he’s able to open his eyes but not much else at this point – as he relies on a ventilator.

The doctors say recovery may take years.

Now, his family is desperate to get him back to metro Atlanta, but they say the cost of transport is in the tens of thousands.

Insurance has told them they can’t help right away.

"They are saying they are saying they might possibly be able to refund us but it’s not a definite," she said.

Ryan is a former Douglas County deputy who FOX 5 featured back in 2015 for going out of his way to help a pregnant woman stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire.

"He’s the kind of guy who never needs to ask for help and he’ll probably be super mad at me for even asking for help, but I’ve got to at this point," she said. "I need him to get the right care and get rehabilitated where he can get back out there and help others."

Ryan’s family is raising money online to get Ryan back home where he can embark on the long road to recovery.