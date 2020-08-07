Family, friends say goodbye to Herman Cain in Atlanta service

A small crowd of family members and friends wore masks inside Alfonso Dawson Mortuary Friday as they attended the funeral service for Herman Cain, 74.

The former presidential candidate and talk radio personality passed away in an Atlanta hospital July 30 after a battle with COVID-19.

"Rev. Herman Cain had an abundant life," said Rev. Kenneth Alexander of Antioch Baptist Church North. "He had an abundant life; he didn't have just an ordinary life."

Cain grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Morehouse College in 1967 and went on to earn a Masters's degree from Perdue University.

He worked for the Navy before moving into the corporate world, working for Coca-Cola, Pillsbury and Burger King. He became the CEO of Godfather's Pizza and was named President of the National Restaurant Association, but those who knew Cain said it was his faith that lead to his success.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 31: Herman Cain, former chairman and chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza, speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We're not here because of his political beliefs. We're not here because of his corporate success. All of that is worthy to be mentioned, but we celebrate for another reason. The reason we celebrate today is because of his deep, abiding love for Jesus Christ," said Rev. Alexander.

According to his obituary, Cain became a licensed preacher at Antioch Baptist, his lifelong church, in 2002.

As part of the service, Cain's family included a public service announcement, urging people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"Much like our family, COVID-19 has affected so many around the world. Prior to getting this virus, Herman was completely healthy. So, it was COVID, not any other underlying conditions that cost him his life," said Karol Cain, Cain's daughter-in-law, in a video message. "Herman has left an amazing legacy that will be remembered for years to come. You too have an amazing legacy to leave. So, let's stay safe together."