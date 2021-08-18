Family doubles reward to $20,000 in Cheshire Bridge Road restaurant arson

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who set fire to a popular Cheshire Bridge restaurant earlier this month.

The blaze tore through Las Margaritas located in the 1800 block of Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta on Aug. 9. The building was not a total loss but did cause extensive damage.

Tuesday, Atlanta fire investigators released photos of a person of interest in the case and offered a $10,000 reward. That reward was doubled a day later with an additional $10,000 being put up by the family-run business.

Martha Vargas said not only did her family's restaurant go up in flames last Monday but also the dreams they've spent the last 23 years building. She also said this arson is another example of how Cheshire Bridge Road has become more dangerous."

"All we do in 23-years, gone. Why?" Vargas questioned.

Vargas and her son spent years building not just a restaurant, but also a community, all for it to go up in flames within a matter of minutes. Fire engulfed the building located near Manchester Road in northeast Atlanta.

"My questions all the time...why he do that?" Vargas asked referring to the arsonist. "We don't have enemies. We only treat the people well."

Cell phone video shared with FOX 5 shows the extent of the damage as firefighters arrived. Bright flames were seen shooting out from under the eaves of the building. It took nearly three dozen firefighters to get the fire under control and knock down the blaze.

"I feel so bad because it’s a lot of memories. We work very hard for what we have," she said.

The man seen in images released by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows what investigators are calling a person of interest in the case. In one photo, Vargas said the man could be seen on the restaurant’s patio.

"I never seen him before so I don’t understand," she said.

Vargas said tables and chairs were burned, equipment was charred by the blaze. The windows at the establishment are now boarded up.

"We have to do something to Cheshire Bridge. Cheshire Bridge is becoming too dangerous," she said.

Among the few things that did survive the fire are the murals, a sign that Las Margaritas’ story is far from over.

"That’s my spot for 23-years and I hope to stay there," Vargas said adding her family plans to rebuild.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

