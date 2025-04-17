Family desperate to find East Point man missing since 2019

The Brief Damian Durrell Monds was last seen in East Point in November 2019. His family says they are desperate to find him. The family and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about where Monds is or what may have happened to him to come forward. You can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers and may be eligible for a reward depending on the type of information given. Monds was last seen being dropped off outside a Shell Gas Station next to the Econo Lodge on Virginia Avenue in East Point where Monds was staying at the time with family members.



The family of a 34-year-old man who disappeared in 2019 from East Point is pleading with the public for answers.

What we know:

According to Crime Stoppers, Damian Durrell Monds was last seen outside a Shell gas station and Econo Lodge on Virginia Avenue near Interstate 85 in November 2019.

At the time, Monds was staying at the hotel with some family members. East Point Police detectives are investigating his disappearance.

"Somebody knows. Somebody else knows something. This is an area that's highly populated. Someone had to see something," said Phyllis Moody, Monds’ aunt.

What they're saying:

Moody says Monds’ family is desperate to find him.

"I just want to see his face again. I want to see my nephew. I'm brokenhearted. I'm broken. I can't rest until I get some answers," Moody said through tears.

Moody says she was very close to her nephew and that he feels more like a little brother to her since her mother helped raise him as well.

"He was such a beautiful boy. I used to hug him, change his diaper, I used to take care of him. I'm more like a sister to him than his aunt," Moody said.

Because of their close relationship, she doesn’t believe Monds wouldn't just disappear without contacting her at least once over the last five years.

Moody fears something terrible may have happened to him.

"It wouldn't have taken this long. Something is wrong. Something is wrong," she said.

She says they don’t want his case to be forgotten, and the family needs answers now more than ever.

"We are at a deadlock. We have no answers. We don’t have anything… I can't rest. I need to know where he is. If anybody knows anything, please, please, please contact the numbers," she said.

What you can do:

If you know anything about where Damian Monds could be or what happened to him, you’re asked to call the East Point Police Department at 404-559-6229 or Crime Stoppers at 478-742-2330, or visit https://crimestop.us.