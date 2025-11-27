Family of Atlanta man gunned down in September apartment shooting wants answers
ATLANTA - We now know the identity of an Atlanta man who was shot and killed inside his home two months ago.
What we know:
Darryl Weems was found gunned down inside his apartment along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW in September.
According to his family, the 62-year-old father of two had been battling cancer. They're asking for the public's help in tracking down his killer.
What they're saying:
"It has been a lot of heavy weight on me personally, to know how he died," Weems' sister told FOX 5.
"We still don’t have any answers. I think that if we had answers, it would sit with us a little better," Weems' daughter told FOX 5. "The fact that we don’t have any answers, nobody has been arrested."
What we don't know:
It's unclear why Weems was shot and killed.
Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
Family members are hoping someone will come forward with information that will help investigators catch Weems' killer.
The Source: FOX 5 spoke with Darryl Weems' sister and daughter, who asked not to be identified by name because their family member's killer has not been caught.