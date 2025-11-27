Family of Atlanta man gunned down in September apartment shooting wants answers

The Brief Darryl Weems was found gunned down inside his apartment along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW in September. His family is asking for the public's help in tracking down his killer.



We now know the identity of an Atlanta man who was shot and killed inside his home two months ago.

What we know:

Darryl Weems was found gunned down inside his apartment along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW in September.

According to his family, the 62-year-old father of two had been battling cancer. They're asking for the public's help in tracking down his killer.

What they're saying:

"It has been a lot of heavy weight on me personally, to know how he died," Weems' sister told FOX 5.

"We still don’t have any answers. I think that if we had answers, it would sit with us a little better," Weems' daughter told FOX 5. "The fact that we don’t have any answers, nobody has been arrested."

What we don't know:

It's unclear why Weems was shot and killed.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case.

Family members are hoping someone will come forward with information that will help investigators catch Weems' killer.