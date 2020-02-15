Family and friends gather to celebrate life of victims in Coweta County plane crash

Family and friends gathered inside of a hangar in Williamson Saturday afternoon for a memorial service for Nathan Sorenson and Mark Nowosielski.

The two were killed on January 25 when their plane went down in Coweta County.

Nowosielski was a pilot with Southwest Airlines and a member of the award winning aerobatic team called the Twin Tigers.

Nowosielski and Nathan's father were teammates and close friends.

There was no questioning the impact Nathan and Nowosielski had on those around them. Hundreds gathered for a flyover and the memorial service Saturday afternoon. Friends and family of Nathan and Nowosielski shared their memories of the two.

"Each and every one us here today know we were loved by little Mark or by Nathan or by both. Mark and Nathan lit up a room. They danced and they played and they smiled and they enjoyed every moment to the fullest," said Brooke Sorenson, Nathan's mother.

"Yes, I was warned by others to be careful as children grow up so fast and before you know it, they move on. Never would I have imagined, it would have been this soon," said Mark Sorenson, Nathan's father.

Those who knew Nathan say he was a chatty 13-year-old with a passion for aviation and video games. He had dreams of making it big on YouTube.

He was also compassionate for animals and everyone around him.

"My favorite memories of Nathan are when my sister and Nathan would just show up at the house, he would surprise us. And he would run through the door and my kids would scream because they were so excited. He would just hug us and his hugs were so contagious. He was the softest most amazing kid ever," said Tiffany Bohr, Nathan's aunt and godmother.