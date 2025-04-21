Famed Atlanta music attorney Joel Katz dies at the age of 80

article

Joel Katz, a powerhouse attorney who represented some of the biggest names in music, died peacefully Friday at his Atlanta home, according to Billboard. He was 80.

What we know:

Katz’s client roster spanned decades and genres, including icons like Michael Jackson, James Brown, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, TLC, and George Strait. He also represented major music institutions, including the Recording Academy and the Country Music Association, often negotiating industry-shaping television deals.

A Bronx native who made Atlanta his professional home, Katz was the founding chairman of the entertainment law division at Greenberg Traurig and later joined Barnes & Thornburg in 2021. His first major deal was for James Brown in 1971, and he went on to influence nearly every corner of the music business.

In 2024, the Recording Academy honored Katz with its Trustees Award for his impact on the industry. He also helped launch commercial music programs at Kennesaw State and supported numerous charities, including the City of Hope and T.J. Martell Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Rikki, and two daughters. A service will be held April 22 at 3 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, with Shivah to follow April 22–24 at Temple Sinai in Atlanta.

The family requests donations to the Mayo Clinic’s Joel and Rikki Katz PSP Research Fund in lieu of flowers.