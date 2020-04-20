Expand / Collapse search

Fallen trees, damage reported after storms roll through north Georgia

Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
April 20, 2020 - Fallen tree in Cherokee County (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA - Strong storms left behind some damage in metro Atlanta after rolling through the state overnight.

In DeKalb County, a tree fell on Interstate 285 westbound near Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and North Shallowford Road. 

Another tree fell down on a home off Pine Ridge Road in northeast Atlanta. We're told no one inside the home was hurt. 

Damage was also reported in southeast Atlanta where another tree came crashing overnight on Swallow Circle. 