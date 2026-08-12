Fallen tree blocks firefighters responding to fully-involved house fire

article

The Brief A fully involved residential structure fire broke out in the Harris Branch area. Responding crews faced delays when a large tree completely blocked Highway 382 during severe thunderstorms. Emergency personnel cleared the fallen tree to access the scene, and no occupants were inside the home.



A house fire broke out in the Harris Branch area during severe thunderstorms, forcing firefighters to clear a blocked highway before reaching the scene.

What we know:

Gilmer County firefighters encountered immediate access issues after a large tree fell across Highway 382, completely blocking the road.

Emergency crews quickly cut away enough of the tree to clear a path for emergency vehicles to pass through and reach the scene.

A Gilmer County firefighter sprays water onto a heavily engulfed house fire in the Harris Branch area after clearing storm debris to reach the scene on August 12, 2026. (Gilmer County Fire Rescue)

Officials confirmed no occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined what caused the residence to catch fire.

A residential structure fire fully engulfs a home in the Harris Branch area after severe weather and a fallen tree on Highway 382 delayed responding crews in Gilmer County on August 12, 2026. (Gilmer County Fire Rescue)

It remains unconfirmed if lightning from the thunderstorms started the blaze.

Authorities have not released an official estimate regarding the financial damage to the home.