Falcons lose to 49ers after multiple missteps

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the San Francisco 49ers during a late night game Sunday.

What we know:

The final score was 20-10, with the Falcons making several mistakes.

The Falcons struggled most of the night on offense, generating only two scores on nine possessions, and on the biggest defensive play of the game, the Falcons had a key piece missing: an 11th man on the field.

The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of that blunder to convert a key third down that set up the touchdown that helped seal a 20-10 victory over Atlanta on Sunday night.

The Niners were facing a third-and-13 at the Atlanta 21 with less than three minutes left in a game they were leading 13-10. A stop by the Falcons would have forced a field goal try and given Michael Penix Jr. and the offense the chance to drive for the go-ahead touchdown.

But with one defender missing, Mac Jones was able to find Christian McCaffrey on a 17-yard slant down to the 4. McCaffrey ran it in on the next play to make it a two-score lead.

What they're saying:

"Anytime you get a chance to throw it to one of your best players, you feel pretty good about it," coach Raheem Morris said. "They made a great play."

Morris took the blame for the mistake.

"It was absolutely embarrassing," Morris said. "It was my fault. I’ll get it fixed."

What's next:

The Falcons host Miami on Sunday.