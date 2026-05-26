Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr enters pretrial program in Miami

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The Brief Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. has officially entered a felony pretrial diversion program in Florida, which will result in all criminal charges being dropped if he completes the one-year plan. The legal agreement requires Pearce to complete mandatory therapy, pass league-administered drug tests, and stay completely away from his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. The local police department and Jackson both gave their blessings for the agreement, which stems from a February domestic dispute where authorities say Pearce rammed his vehicle into Jackson's car and fled from officers.



Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. entered a felony pretrial diversion program in Florida following accusations that he attacked his ex-girlfriend and fled from law enforcement.

The agreement will clear his criminal record if he complies with all court-ordered conditions over the next year.

Pretrial diversion agreement

What we know:

Pearce officially joined the program following an intake and verification process that concluded Tuesday. Court records show State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle accepted him into the program after he executed a waiver of a speedy trial and agreed to all program requirements. The conditions require him to complete a one-year plan, which was expanded to 12 months after Florida authorities requested an extension from an initial six-month proposal.

If Pearce remains compliant with all conditions, the state of Florida will dismiss all current charges, including stalking, fleeing or eluding a police officer, battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Under Florida law, the entry into this program required direct approval from the victims, meaning both his ex-girlfriend and the City of Doral Police Department had to give their blessings.

Pending case details

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly when the NFL will conclude its independent investigation or if the league will issue a formal suspension against the linebacker. While his attorney noted that the Falcons do not appear to be moving toward an immediate team-level suspension, the exact timeline for any league-mandated discipline has not been released.

Domestic altercation background

The backstory:

The criminal charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident in Doral, Florida, where police stated Pearceattacked his ex-girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, and intentionally crashed his vehicle into hers before leading officers on a chase. Jackson had previously sought a permanent restraining order against the football player following the confrontation. However, she has since voluntarily dismissed the injunction request, allowing the case to move into the diversion program channels. Pearce was a first-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2025 and had a standout rookie season where he recorded 10.5 sacks.

Program requirements

By the numbers:

The court order outlines several strict terms that Pearce must follow over the next 365 days to secure a full dismissal. Pearce must avoid all contact with Jackson, continue his mandatory therapy sessions, and consistently pass drug tests. The drug screenings will be directly administered and monitored by the NFL rather than local court officers. Because Pearce plays for Atlanta, authorities verified his travel logistics to ensure he can fulfill his program requirements while residing in Georgia.

Defense attorney statement

What they're saying:

Pearce is focused on moving forward with his professional career and personal life, according to his defense team.

"Pearce looks forward to getting back onto the field, and he’s focused on becoming better," his attorney told FOX 5. "And all of his focus is on family and football."