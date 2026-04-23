Falcons’ rookie linebacker James Pearce enters program to avoid trial

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The Brief Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. enters program to avoid felony trial. Program requires therapy and no contact with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. Case stems from February incident involving alleged vehicle assault and police chase.



Atlanta Falcons star rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. has agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program that will allow him to avoid going to trial on multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged incident earlier this year in Florida.

What we know:

According to his attorney, the six-month program requires 23-year-old Pearce to undergo therapy and have no contact with his ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson. If he successfully completes the program, he could avoid prosecution on charges that include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a February incident in Doral, Florida, where authorities say Pearce allegedly rammed his vehicle into a car driven by Jackson and fled from officers before being taken into custody after a crash and foot pursuit.

Jackson previously told the court she feared for her life during the incident, while Pearce’s legal team has maintained his innocence and said the allegations do not reflect the full story.

Pearce, a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons, had a standout rookie season with 10.5 sacks, setting a franchise record. The NFL says it is continuing to monitor the situation under its personal conduct policy.

What they're saying:

The Falcons organization has declined to comment further, citing the ongoing legal process.