Falcons help build new playground in Suwanee

The Atlanta Falcons are helping build a new playground in Suwanee.

On Tuesday, players, cheerleaders, legends and associates helped other volunteers build the new play space for local children.

It's part of the organization's commitment to give back in the metro Atlanta area.

The team's mascot, Freddy Falcon, also made an appearance at the site of the playground.

The new playground is replacing one that was build on the same spot 20 years ago.

Approximately 1,200 citizen volunteers are helping build the playground.